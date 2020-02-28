[dr-m-fulfills-bersatu-mps-at-yayasan-al-bukhary]

A cars ferrying Bersatu MPs arrives at the Al-Bukhary Basis in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this early morning arrived at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary making and is believed to be keeping a conference with the party’s customers of Parliament.

The interim prime minister arrived at his office environment here at nine.12am, in a Mercedes with the registration variety Rimau 1925 which was viewed entering the compounds of the building previously.

The meeting, which started at 10am, is believed to, between others, discuss the modern political developments of the country and to choose irrespective of whether the celebration would rejoin Pakatan Harapan (PH).

On Monday, Bersatu, which have 26 MPs from the overall of 222 seats in the parliament, introduced its exit from the coalition.

Also attracting interest is the likelihood that the bash would name its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as its new candidate as key minister. — Bernama