Dr. M is a true leader of the Muslim world, says Imran Khan Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at their meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya on February 4, 2020. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has his admiration for his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad expressed what he considers a true leader.

Imran Khan said Dr. Mahathir is an example of a leader who takes a stand, especially to improve Islam and Muslims.

“There is a difference between an officer and a leader. A leader always has a belief system and an ideology.

“A leader always takes a position and that is why we love and respect Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir so much,” he said, referring to Dr. Mahathir’s openness to India.

Imran Khan, who gave a lecture here today at the International Institute for Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) entitled “Vision for Regional Peace and Security” said this when asked by a member of the audience about India’s move to buy Malaysian Quit palm oil. after the criticism of Dr. Mahathir on India’s actions in Kashmir and on his new citizenship law.

The former cricket star said Dr. Mahathir was also a role model and a statesman in the Islamic world who changed the fate of so many people.

“We saw Malaysia under the leadership of Dr. Mahathir has changed and developed. But what I also like about Malaysia is that it has a very civilized society.

“I think there is harmony between religions and ethnic groups, which I think is a hallmark of civilized society.

“In the heyday of Islam, people of different religions lived together. There was tolerance and acceptance … And you can see that the people of Malaysia live in harmony and in my opinion it is really something to be admired, “he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said the 1.3 billion Muslims in the world should comment on the Kashmir issue, particularly the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“In my opinion it could get worse. Reading history reads bloodshed whenever someone lights the fire of ultra-nationalism and hates other communities, ”he said.

The prime minister also said Pakistan is always ready to reconcile with an India that believes in the region’s prosperity and poverty reduction.

After becoming prime minister, he said, among other things, that he should contact his Indian counterpart.

“Most poor people live on the Indian subcontinent and the best way to reduce poverty in the region is if the two countries have good relationships.

“The moment that tension eases and we spend less on defense, it becomes all the more successful,” he said, but noted that Pakistan has been repeatedly rejected by its neighbor.

During the conversation, Imran Khan also highlighted his vision of Pakistan, based on the success of the Prophet Mohammed in establishing Madinah as the first Islamic state with the well-being and rule of law as the main principles.

He said that Pakistan has already started to become a welfare state since, for the first time in the country’s history, health insurance has been granted to the weakest segment of society, benefiting six million families.

The prime minister added that universities in the Muslim world must conduct a detailed study of the state of Madinah as a recipe for building a successful country. – Bernama