[dr-m-leading-the-nation-is-sabah’s-precedence,-suggests-shafie]

Sabah Main Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Kota Kinabalu Oct two, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Feb 22 — The priority in Sabah is not changeover of leadership but for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to direct Malaysia pursuing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory in the previous general election.

Sabah Main Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said as president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) functioning in coalition with PH, he experienced voiced his viewpoint on the worth of obtaining Dr Mahathir direct the nation as primary minister.

“Leadership transition is not a basic task. It (transition) is not a priority (for Sabah). The persons want work opportunities however the environment economic predicament is significantly hard,” he instructed reporters right after a corporate social obligation (CSR) programme right here nowadays.

In accordance to Mohd Shafie, emphasis really should be on steering the overall economy forward in line with the people’s demand for a greater daily life.

He reported this when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s announcement that no date has been set for the management changeover immediately after chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council conference last evening.

At the CSR celebration Mohd Shafie offered own donations to students aged between seven and 12. In addition, 1200 needy pupils in Semporna obtained schooling aid and pocket income courtesy of Sabah Electrical energy, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Sabah Power Corporation. — Bernama