[dr-m-leaves-dwelling-for-marriage-ceremony-function-in-advance-of-conference-with-agong]

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen leaving his non-public home at Seri Kembangan February 29, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 29 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has just still left his residence to show up at a non-public operate before heading to Istana Negara.

His convoy, consisting of 6 automobiles and four law enforcement bikes, was spotted departing from The Mines Residence at 12.13pm.

Dr Mahathir himself was seated in a black Mercedes with tinted home windows.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin afterwards adopted behind him but stopped for a limited whilst to communicate to the push.

“Tun is heading for a marriage at the Shangri-la Resort in Kuala Lumpur, after which he will head to the Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said when seated in his auto.

Significantly speculation continues to be as to who will come to be Malaysia’s eighth key minister, with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the beginning in the highlight, as he has the aid of a faction inside his social gathering, along with former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s block of unbiased MPs, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

However, Dr Mahathir as Bersatu chairman introduced previously this morning that he has ample quantities to turn into key minister once more, adhering to a assembly with Pakatan Harapan.