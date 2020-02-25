[dr-m-masters-political-artwork-of-quitting-to-assert-power]

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Getting shocked Malaysia by resigning as prime minister on Monday as a ability struggle erupted within just the ruling coalition, 94-12 months-outdated Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was promptly requested by the Southeast Asian nation’s king to stay on as an interim premier.

Dr Mahathir also resigned as the chairman of his own get together, and on Tuesday, according to sources, he proposed forming a unity authorities, inviting lawmakers from rival get-togethers to join a new coalition.

Right here are some details about Dr Mahathir, who returned to electricity in 2018, getting initially stepped down in 2003 after 22 yrs in electricity.