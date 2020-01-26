Dr. M. Mukhriz retains the undisputed position of division head Bersatu Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the Kedah Mentri Besar, remained unchallenged as Bersatu division chiefs for Langkawi and Jerlun, respectively. – Picture of Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, January 26 – Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the Kedah Mentri Besar, have held their positions as division heads of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for Langkawi and Jerlun respectively.

Kedah Bersatu Secretary Datuk A. Aziz Mahamod said that during a candidate nomination session held today for the upcoming party elections, no one else came forward to question either position.

At a press conference, the secretary said that three other department head posts were also undisputed, including Alor Setar, Pendang, and Kulim, while applications for ten remaining department head posts were received.

Individual contests are held in six entries, the most interesting being that of Kubang Pasu with Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and challenger Mohd Nasir Jamaludin, former secretary of the Kubang Pasu division of Bersatu.

According to Aziz, today’s meeting went smoothly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bernama