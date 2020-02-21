[dr-m:-pakatan-gave-complete-self-confidence-in-me,-changeover-date-up-to-me]

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are noticed throughout a press conference just after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Pakatan Harapan presidential council has specified its whole self confidence in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to established the actual day to hand about the government to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Prime Minister Dr Mahahir claimed the council unanimously agreed to leave the time frame for the electricity changeover to him, reiterating only that it will happen right after the Asia Pacific Financial Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November.

“As I claimed, the electric power transition will happen right after Apec. No time, no day, no nothing. After Apec,” he informed reporters at the Perdana Leadrship Basis below late past night time just after chairing a prolonged conference at the rear of shut doors with PH coalition leaders.

Asked if the program was nevertheless for Anwar to be Malaysia’s eighth PM, Dr Mahathir emphatically stated: “That doesn’t come up. The place is for me to make the choice soon after Apec.”

Questioned what will materialize if Dr Mahathir refuses to vacate his situation following the summit, the 94-calendar year-old basically mentioned: “That’s up to me.”

His selected successor Anwar was also present at the identical push conference and mentioned that it was his plan that PH to entirely assistance Dr Mahathir and permit him to govern the place as he sees suit.

Speculation had been rife amid PKR members and Anwar supporters that their president was heading to engage in hardball at the council conference and demand from customers the deputy key ministership at the moment held by his spouse, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Many of Anwar’s supporters have been demanding Dr Mahathir hand the reins of electric power to Anwar ahead of November, in light of their pre-election guarantee designed in 2018.

Anwar was observed to engage in it coy in demanding a definite day when some political pundits have claimed Dr Mahathir will under no circumstances move the baton to Anwar and that equally really should seek out a compromise to the succession plan.