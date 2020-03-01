[dr-m:-pakatan-to-contact-for-urgent-sitting-down-to-demonstrate-vast-majority,-amid-fears-of-mps-leaping-about]

Former Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during press meeting in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — In an admission that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is now the opposition, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed right now that the pact will simply call for an urgent sitting of the Parliament to establish that it has the greater part in its place.

The interim primary minister also warned that the sitting down have to be finished shortly as the new federal governing administration may possibly endeavor to postpone it as lengthy as they can, foremost to fears that the 114 MPs that aid Dr Mahathir to be induced to defect to the other facet.

Far more TO Come