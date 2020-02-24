[dr-m-quits-as-bersatu-chairman-soon-after-leaving-pm-put-up]

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his 2nd resignation currently as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his second resignation now as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the Malay Bumiputera party he co-launched to go head-to-head with Umno in the 2018 elections.

The 94-year-previous had relinquished his submit as key minister just several hours previously.

“Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad has tendered his resignation letter as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“The letter was despatched to the Bersatu headquarters today,” a two-paragraph statement read through.

