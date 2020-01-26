Dr. M. says the corona virus is not at a critical stage to stop tourism from China. Malaysia

Lecture during a press conference after the open day for the Chinese New Year 2020 in the Klang Hokkien Association Hall on January 26, 2020. – Pix by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, January 26 – Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said today that the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country is not critical to deter Chinese tourists from entering the country.

In a press conference at the Klang Hokkien Association, Dr. Mahathir that the most important step to consider is prevention. The border authorities would actively check all incoming travelers for signs of the disease. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference after the Chinese New Year 2020 open day at the Klang Hokkien Association Hall on January 26, 2020.

“We cannot predict it at the moment. Many countries face the same problem. We will also have to weigh up when the critical phase is, but at this moment it is not yet critical to the point where we have to surpass tourism, ”said Dr. 500 Chinese tourists are reported to have been deported.

“Well, you can send them back to China, but when you send them back, you will come into contact with other people. It is better to quarantine them until they show no signs, then we can send them back, ”he said.

Dr. Mahathir complained that stopping people from traveling was simply annoying and expressed the hope that there would soon be a system that “isolated very quickly and also worked to produce a vaccine for treatment”.

He said it was also not possible to quarantine travelers from China or other countries affected by coronavirus disease when they arrived in Malaysia, regardless of whether they had any symptoms or not.

“Tourists from China sometimes rise to two million. Where will we keep them? In the cowshed? Don’t tell me how we’re going to do it.

“Those who have symptoms or have tiny signs are quarantined,” he said after attending a Chinese New Year celebration here.

An online petition calling for Putrajaya to exclude Chinese nationals from entry was launched earlier today. Around 149,000 people support the call.

Petitioner Muhammad Zaim Yusran Mohd Zaidy said there is an urgent need to prevent Chinese nationals from entering due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

To date, health authorities are still finding the exact origin and cause of the 2019 nCoV.

Cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, the United States, France, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Malaysia registered its fourth case of coronavirus yesterday. The youngest was a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, who came to Johor Baru from Singapore on Wednesday.

The man had come in with a group of 17 Chinese tourists, including his wife and child.

On January 24, the Chinese central government ordered travel agencies to stop selling domestic and international travel to curb the virus outbreak.

The Chinese government had already imposed travel restrictions on Wuhan and a dozen other cities, which restricted the movement of around 56 million people to contain the outbreak.

On the same day, the Philippine government had sent 500 Chinese tourists back from Wuhan.

After the news of the outbreak, North Korea had also banned all foreign tourists.

Similarly, dozens of other countries have advised their citizens to cut all non-essential trips to Wuhan.