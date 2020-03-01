[dr-m-statements-palace-refuses-to-grant-him-viewers-to-establish-vast-majority-support]

Previous Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during push meeting in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed today the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has refused to grant him audience to prove that Pakatan Harapan and him instructions the support of the vast majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

The interim key minister also lamented that the rule of legislation is not becoming followed, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will carry on to be sworn in as primary minister even when the Pagoh MP allegedly does not have the figures to back him.

“The King has made a final decision not to see me any more but will appoint Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin as prime minister,” he explained to a press meeting at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary right here.

“So I do not have a prospect to notify the King that [Muhyiddin] does not have the vast majority, that is the predicament now. I are unable to converse with the Palace.”

