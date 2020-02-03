Dr. M still has to talk about PPSMI plans, says Deputy Minister Malaysia

Teo also said that currently over 2,000 out of 10,216 schools across the country use English for science and math within the dual language program. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said that Acting Education Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad has not yet discussed the plans to implement science and math teaching and learning in English (PPSMI) with the ministry.

In a Sinar Harian report, she said the ministry is still waiting for another meeting with Dr. Mahathir, who is also Prime Minister after announcing that he will return to politics last week.

“During a joint meeting with Tun in the Ministry, he shared his views and visions on the use of English for math and science topics. However, we currently do not have the ability to discuss the implementation plan in detail.

“We’ll discuss it with Tun later,” she said in Kota Baru, referring to Dr. Mahathir.

Teo also said that currently over 2,000 out of 10,216 schools across the country use English for science and math through the Dual Language Program (DLP).

In a special meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Education in Putrajaya last Friday, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of using the English language for science and mathematics learning.

Dr. Mahathir said this was in line with the government’s drive to promote the use of English and language proficiency in the national education system.

The PPSMI guideline introduced in 2003 was replaced by the guideline for the maintenance of the Malay language and the strengthening of the command of the English language (MBMMBI), which has been gradually implemented since 2010.

