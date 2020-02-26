[dr-m-suggests-financial-stimulus-offer-for-covid-19-to-be-announced-quickly]

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chairs a conference with Finance Ministry officers on the Covid-19 financial stimulus package in Putrajaya February 26, 2020. — Picture by means of Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has done a conference with the Finance Ministry’s top rated officials in regards to the tabling of the financial stimulus offer.

The financial package aimed to stimulate Malaysia’s economy and mitigate any adverse repercussions arising from the Covid-19 outbreak and other external uncertainties.

In his formal twitter, Dr Mahathir said the initiative would be declared shortly.

Nonetheless, he did not reveal particulars of the stimulus package or the date of the announcement, which was initially scheduled tomorrow, Feb 27, 2020.

Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad baru saja selesai bermesyuarat bersama dengan para pegawai atasan Kementerian Kewangan di dalam sesi perbincangan mengenai Pakej Ransangan Ekonomi. Inisiatif ini akan diumumkan tidak lama lagi. pic.twitter.com/ufLPaQmIAG — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 26, 2020

The stimulus package deal made predominantly for the aviation, retailing and tourism sectors to cushion adverse repercussions from the coronavirus bacterial infections, which originated from Wuhan, China.

The Intercontinental Financial Fund (IMF) has announced that the viral epidemic could shave among .1 and .two proportion details off the global development rate but observed that the slowdown could be followed by a sharp and rapid rebound.

As an open up economic climate, Malaysia is not isolated from any external developments, as the virus outbreak is expected to affect the country’s financial progress during the very first quarter of this year. — Bernama