[dr-m-suggests-really-feel-betrayed-by-muhyiddin-and-his-in-depth-scheming-for-electric-power]

Former Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks for the duration of press conference in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad currently expressed disappointment in a male he claimed had been plotting a government with no Pakatan Harapan for a extended time, the identical individual just minutes away from becoming sworn as Malaysia’s eighth key minister.

Dr Mahathir, when asked if he felt dissatisfied in Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for his actions that contributed to the weeklong political turmoil, sidestepped and instead took a swipe in direction of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He (Azmin) has his have agenda, but he has preferred to operate with Muhyiddin,” he claimed for the duration of a special press meeting at Yayasan Al-Bukhary, referring to Azmin.

“But I sense betrayed mostly by Muhyiddin. He was operating on this for a extended time and now he has succeeded.

Dr Mahathir also discovered that amid the confusion over the standing of his chairmanship in Bersatu, Muhyiddin experienced taken the liberty to appoint himself as the chairman, which he claimed was an illegal move.

As a consequence, when requested, Dr Mahathir stated he was in no place to sack Muhyiddin from Bersatu as the occasion was below the latter’s entire regulate.

“He appointed himself as chairman in my absence, which is of study course totally unlawful.

“It’s not according to the constitution of Bersatu, but to him that is not essential.

“He now claims he is the chief of Bersatu but I am still the chairman of Bersatu,” Dr Mahathir exclaimed.

Far more TO Come