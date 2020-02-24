[dr-m-to-fulfill-agong-this-evening]

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters at a press convention at the Bukhary Basis, Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been summoned to fulfill the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) at 5pm right now, hrs soon after he resigned, in a go some speculate is to form a new coalition federal government.

“Agong has summoned Tun Dr Mahathir to Istana Negara at 5pm, make sure you be there,” his aide briefly reported.

This arrives in the wake of what some see as a failed try by a number of MPs from PKR, Umno and PAS to type a new govt yesterday.

Currently, PKR sacked its deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice president Zuraida Kamarudin for their aspect in the electrical power seize.

In a counter shift, up to 11 MPs from PKR who are aligned with Azmin also resigned from the get together and the Pakatan Harapan coalition to sort a new impartial bloc in Parliament.

At the time of writing, YDPA is assembly with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

This is the 2nd time Dr Mahathir has give up the post. With this resignation, Dr Mahathir will have the difference of becoming both Malaysia’s longest-serving and shortest-serving prime minister.

At about the exact time when news of his resignation surfaced, Dr Mahathir’s celebration Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) right now also announced that it experienced resolved yesterday to pull out of the PH coalition.