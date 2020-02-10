Dr. M.: World needs environmentally friendly renewable energies, Malaysia is not ready for nuclear power Malaysia

Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad answers questions during the dialogue session with the French business community at Cyberview Lodge Resort, Cyberjaya, February 10, 2020. – Photo by Choo Choy May

Cyberjaya, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad spoke today of the inherent need for a greener renewable energy source for the world, but declined to use a nuclear power source for fear of the radioactive content of its waste.

Dr. Mahathir pointed out that Malaysia does not have enough scientific knowledge to manage nuclear energy.

He also expressed concern about the long-term effects of radioactive waste.

“They don’t know how to dispose of the garbage. If you have a nuclear power plant, you accumulate radioactive nuclear waste. So far, they don’t know how to reverse the process.

“That is why we cannot use nuclear material because it lasts for millions of years. We do not want this country to be full of garbage that is throwing everywhere and affecting people.

“So until we find a way to reverse the process, we shouldn’t be using core material,” said Dr. Mahathir.

In his earlier dialogue with the French economy, Dr. Mahathir interviewed after the pledge from the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia to expand his use of renewable energies to 20 percent by 2025.

In September, Yeo announced that this would be achieved through the Malaysia 2.0 Utilities Plan (MESI 2.0).

In July 2018, Yeo announced that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would not build or investigate nuclear power plants.

When Yeo finalized her ministerial response to the 2020 budget in parliament last year, she also announced that the Malaysian Nuclear Power Corporation (MNPC) would be shut down.

The nuclear energy research plan was first introduced in 2012 and directed by the MNPC established a year earlier.