Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own powerful words

Monday is the day of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and in honor of his legacy, take a look at the inspirational quotes from the civil rights leader and pastor.

“Injustice everywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” (Birmingham prison letter)

“We have to use time creatively, knowing that the time has come to do good.” (Birmingham prison letter)

“A man’s ultimate measure is not where he is in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he is in times of challenge and controversy.” (1963 book The strength to love)

“Oh, there will be a day, the question will not be,” How many awards have you received in life? “Not that day … The question that day will not be,” What kind of automobile did you have? “That day, the question will be,” What have you done for others? “” (“The three dimensions of a complete life”)

“Humanity must end the war, otherwise war will end humanity.” (Beginning of Oberlin College)

“I decided to stay with love. Hatred is too heavy a burden to bear.” (Where do we go from here, 1967)

“If a man has not discovered something for which he will die, he is not fit to live.” (Preview of “Dream” in Detroit in March)

“As long as there is poverty in this world, no man can be totally wealthy even if he has a billion dollars.” (“The American dream”)

“Civilization and violence are antithetical concepts.” (Nobel Prize acceptance speech)

“Anyone can be great … because anyone can serve. You don’t need to have a university degree to serve. You don’t need to get your subject and verb accepted. You you only need a heart … “(” Drum Major Instinct “, Ebenezer Baptist Church)

“Somewhere, we have to see that human progress never rolls on the wheels of inevitability. It goes through the tireless efforts and persistent work of dedicated people …” (Oberlin College Beginning)

“If you can’t fly, run; if you can’t run, walk; if you can’t walk, crawl; but definitely keep moving.” (Address “Keep moving from this mountain”)

