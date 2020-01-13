Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s civil and human rights legacy still rings true for political activists

Loading...

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, political analyst and author of “50 years later, why the murder of Dr. King still hurts”, discussed what Dr. King would have done if he had lived during the days of President Donald Trump.

“Fifty years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, how would he have settled some of the issues we are talking about today: wealth inequality, war and peace, certainly, civil rights, housing, homelessness. All of the questions that were there … they’re not new. “

Hutchinson responded to recent reports of racial profiling in statewide traffic stops and allegations that police have tampered with gang records.

“There are better ways to control than arresting random people on the street,” he said. “You are targeting gangs, you are targeting violent predators; you are doing all of this. You are not only targeting individuals based on their age, ethnicity or gender. It is not an effective police. is harassment. It is profiling, “said Hutchinson.

Women’s March

The next Women’s March scheduled for January 18 is expected to be the largest march in the country.

Participants will walk from Pershing Square to City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

While the first march of 2017 was inspired by the election of President Donald Trump, the organizers gathered a platform of issues related to women and human rights as well as an active political orientation.

“A hundred years after the suffragettes fought for the right to vote … we continue to fight for women’s rights,” said Emiliana Guereca, executive director of the Women’s March LA Foundation,

With more than 200 members of Congress asking the United States Supreme Court to reconsider the historic decision Roe v. Wade on abortion rights, Guereca said: “I think women’s rights are under attack. I think the president has introduced two Supreme Court justices who don’t believe Roe is an established law is a problem. “

For more information, click on: Women’s March Los Angeles 2020

.