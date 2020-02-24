dr.-michael-caldwell-preferred-as-nashville’s-new-wellness-director

Shut

Nashville’s new top health and fitness official has been preferred.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, who has worked in the public overall health discipline for at the very least two a long time, was chosen by the Nashville Board of Wellness to be the subsequent director of the Metro Public Wellbeing Division. Caldwell will swap Sanmi Areola, an interim overall health director who options to depart the agency subsequent month.

The board of health and fitness voted to accredited Caldwell’s contract past 7 days, but it even now will have to be OKed by the city council to be final, according to a news launch.

“Dr. Caldwell has comprehensive general public health and fitness experience that will be essential as we develop a more healthy Nashville for everyone,” reported Mayor John Cooper in the release “I glance ahead to functioning closely with him as our new Director of Health as we focus on the wellness and very well-remaining of all Nashvillians.”

If the town council approves his agreement, Caldwell will get the helm of an company that has struggled to retain management more than the earlier two several years. The agency’s longtime director, Bill Paul, resigned right before his agreement expired in Nov. 2018, and his alternative, Wendy Extensive, resigned immediately after eight months. The company also misplaced a few of 5 bureau chiefs all through a single thirty day period in the summer months of 2018.

Many of the gaps in management have been loaded by Areola, who announced this month he is leaving Nashville to run a overall health office in another point out.

In accordance to the information release asserting Caldwell’s collection, he has a health care diploma from Mount Sinai Faculty of Medication, and a master’s diploma from Harvard University of Community Wellbeing. Caldwell worked for 19 decades as the commissioner of overall health for Dutchess County, New York, and has served as president of the Nationwide Association of County and Metropolis County Wellbeing Officials.

“The Nashville Community Health and fitness Department is a single of the finest Departments of Overall health in the state,” Caldwell said in the information launch. “Our excellent and revolutionary community health pros perform each and every day to make improvements to the health and fitness of our total community with a specific target on health and fitness fairness. I am honored to be a part of their team.”

Brett Kelman is the overall health treatment reporter for The Tennessean. He can be arrived at at 615-259-8287 or at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @brettkelman.

