Dr. Nicole Saphier explains how to start a healthier America at home

Improving the health of Americans begins with the life of consciousness, said Dr. Nicole Saphier, physician and board authority and author of Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Cause a Trillion-Dollar Crisis, offering his comments in Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart news. Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Saphier pointed to the overall health of the United States through better individual management of controllable lifestyle variables, contrasting his recommendation with policy proposals to increase centralized control of health resources.

Marlow identified healthy living as the main ingredient in preventive health care. He said, “The most expensive, most expensive part (of our healthcare system) is our bad behavior, we keep doing things that hurt us, creating comorbidities and problems that recur throughout our lives that we can prevent.”

Saphier agreed, “People love to blame someone for certain things, and one thing I’ve really tried to do in this book was to show how much we have in control of making a change.”

Saphier explained health policy that is best calibrated when it encourages conscious behavior.

“The Affordable Care Act removed (any) financial penalty for bad behavior (and) irresponsible behavior,” Saphier said. “With freedom is responsibility and, in my opinion, the Affordable Care Act and single payer plans take away the aspect of responsibility, so everyone will be careful to have some bad behaviors.”

Subsidizing irresponsible behavior through a seemingly egalitarian health policy causes a “rationing of care,” Saphier warned. He also noted that these policies do not reduce the demand for health goods and services by improving individually induced overall health.

Saphier observed that highly preventable chronic diseases and conditions were important drainages in the U.S. healthcare system before the coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 has really shown us our vulnerability to having such a large amount of chronic diseases across our country,” Saphier said, “when you have chronic diseases like heart disease or diabetes or you are just overweight, that decreases. your immune system your ability to fight viral infections. “

Saphier continued, “(The coronavirus outbreak) also showed us that we do not have a surplus of beds or ventilators or PPE because our hospital systems – our medical system – are already overwhelmed by all our chronic disease. Of the people who die (COVID-19) in the United States, 97 percent of whom have at least one pre-existing comorbidity or disease. “

Saphier added: “Unfortunately, this is the hard truth. Up to 80% of some of these chronic medical illnesses can be prevented.”

The Sapherier Act did not encourage awareness or discourage negligence in the area of ​​personal health, Saphier noted.

“The Affordable Care Act found a big piece missing, and in my opinion, it took us away from a healthier nation, because it took away any incentive to live a healthier life and really go to the screenings. Saphier said.

The pre-existing condition clause in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) removed incentives for a diligent life, assessed Saphier, and shifted financial burdens for health care from irresponsible people to those responsible.

Saphier said, “While it was the most popular provision, the whole pre-existing condition clause, what did that say? He said,‘ You can live as you want and you won’t have to pay more for your health insurance because of it, but the person next to you who does everything possible to live your healthier life, will help you offset your cost of care. “”

Saphier has determined the U.S. approach to the emphasis on healthier living through the exercise of an individual lifestyle agency.

“We will never be able to improve our healthcare system until we focus on the demand side,” Saphier noted. “The demand side is the number of people seeking medical care, and unfortunately … until you focus on reducing the number of people who need health care, none of these health policies will work.”

Saphier continued, “Our system right now is already plagued by chronic illness, so just handing out health insurance cards to people does nothing.”

Saphier urged Americans to make small improvements in their lifestyles, noting that seemingly modest adjustments – either by adding positive behaviors by reducing harmful habits – are achieved with great results with the move. of time.

