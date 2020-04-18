Dr. Oz Forgives You Because of Its Information That It Is Good For 2-3% Of Deadly Students

One of the disadvantages of the coronavirus problem is that it shines a light on anyone in this country who is blind, aware of who and who is complete and who is a sociopath – or, at least, who are willing to go on TV shows and many previous interviews and speak sociopathic words. The president, having done his job as a person with no real desire, was far from alone. In March, for example, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News that seniors should volunteer to die to save the business. This month, Indian congressman Trey Hollingsworth sit down talk to WIBC radio Tony Katz and said, of the people who died as a result of the reopening of the ASAP business, “It is the designers who decide to dress our boys or granddaughters and say, ‘This is a little again between these two evils. ‘”And on Tuesday, Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, say Sean Hannity that we should consider sacrificing 2-3 per cent of children in the country in order to return to everyday life. Somehow, his whole statement is even more disturbing and worthy of a “what the fuck is clear.”

Hannity asked, “Help us,” Oz replied: “First, we need our agreement. Let’s start with the things that are important to the country that we think we can open without much trouble. I teach ya, school is an opportunity to enjoy. I just found a good piece in the Lancet arguing that opening a school would cost 2 to 3%, in terms of overall mortality. All, you know, life is a lost life, but … that might be a change some people might have thought. “

So, the most obvious consequence of that comment was the way it turned out that sending 2-3 percent of kids to their deaths was a business that created necessary for bringing people back to life. (Considering that Oz is talking about reopening every school, and including day care, we have talked about 1.5 million children dying, according to an estimated 74.1 million children under the age of 18 in the United States.) But also what the hell with using the word “appetizing”? Is it not forgotten sometimes that we are talking about people losing their lives through disease and not from fighting? Did he forget to have a snack before going to the air? After all this it should be said that some answers are available.

Anyway! Oz does not fare well with people who take issue with millions of dead children, and while the man is no stranger to criticism, apparently he doesn’t feel compelled to do so. to create an “apology,” or whatever. write the words down below.

