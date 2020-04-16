You know, maybe it’s just me, but calling for a decision that could possibly kill thousands of people a “chance to starve” makes it seem completely ghostly and awful. And yet, Dr. Mehmet Oz accurately told Sean Hannity on Fox News. After first asking for help from Oz, Hannity might take the first step to restarting the American economy, Oz first suggested reopening schools, because it would only die, you know, a few more people, so… not so bad, Not so?

DR Oz: “Schools are a very pleasant opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet that opening a school can only cost us 2 to 3% in total mortality. Anyway, you know, any life is a life, however. ..That is a trade-off that some people will consider. “.T pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv

– Aaron Roper (@Atroper) Apr 16, 2020

There is something awful, some of which will take Dr. Oz seriously about such a critical medical taking. Oz is referring to the article here, I believe this is one of the Lancet and if it is, he is completely misinterpreting what he says. The article claims that schools closed in the US alone, reducing COVID-19 rates by “only 2-5%”. A similar, different Lancet article reiterates that: “A recent modeling review of COVID-19 predicts that only 2-4% of deaths could be prevented by closing school.”

So, how can these numbers just be an inadequate measure against coronavirus outbreaks and deaths, by simply shutting down schools, and doing nothing else, about Oz being misused information here, and it’s not clear from these articles that reopening schools is our “death”? The cases will increase by 2-5%. He wasn’t even talking about death rates in kids, but death rates in general – but let’s get this guy funny and look at the numbers.

For many reasons there is an enormous variation in the estimated death rate from COVID-19, one of which is that we do not know how well the social distance is going up to a few weeks before it is implemented. To date, more than 3,000 people have died of the virus in the United States alone, and the total number of deaths in the future range has increased from 6 to 25,3. Right now, our mortality rate is about 8.5%.

So, how many deaths is right for Dr. Oz that he got it so “hungry”? He’s not talking about 2-5% of the total US population, but is he right in letting the death rate go from 1.5% to%? It is still thousands of lives. Even an annual increase, a percentage of a percentage, means that people are dying that are not needed.

I understand the claim that “we need to bring our kids back to school,” though I suspect Dr. Oz or Sean Hannity are desperately trying to structure or teach the children a bit of time and work. Kids and their parents will find it difficult – but many will not make it if we rush to open it again. The elderly, the weak, and those we choose need to be protected.

We cannot prevent every death, but are never given a “hunger” to consider something that will cost a living, at least no matter what.

