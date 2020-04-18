Dr. Oz “misspoke” called school opening “delicious” despite rising COVID-19 mortality – News – The Palm Beach Post

Bryan Alexander / USA TODAY

Friday

April 17, 2020 at 12:07 pm

Dr. Mehmet Oz says he has “misspoke” made controversial comments in which he advocated opening nations’ schools despite trade-offs in overall mortality growth.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Oz said he understood “my comments about the risks of opening schools confuse and upset people, which was never my intention. I have a flaw.”

Oz commented on Tuesday by speaking to Fox News on Sean Hannity’s steps the country could take after reopening as a result of a financial toll on the coronavirus pandemic.

“First we need the mojo back,” Oz said, calling the opening of the schools “a very delicious opportunity.”

He mentioned the British medical magazine The Lancet, which claimed “opening schools can only cost us 2-3% of total mortality.”

“All lives are lost,” Oz continued. “But getting every child back to school, where they are educated safely, fed and earned from their lives – with theoretical risks at the back – which may be a compromise that some people are considering.”

In his film Thursday, heart surgeon Oz did not clarify what he meant by the comments in particular, but said he spent his career “trying to save lives in the operating room by minimizing risks.”

“At the same time, I am constantly asked,‘ How can we bring people back to their normal lives? “” he added. “To this end, it is an important step to find out,‘ How do we get our children back to school safely? “”

Oz said he will continue to look for solutions to combat this virus.