Dr. Oz responds to the study on unproven corona therapy

Dr. Mehmet Oz does not want to rule out hydroxychloroquine yet, despite new indications that the anti-malarial drug is not an effective corona drug.

A study by the Veterans Health Administration evaluated hundreds of patients with Covid-19 and found that hydroxychloroquine did not provide treatment benefits for them and that the drug could actually have a negative effect.

According to the AP, while the “nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment”, with 368 patients “it is the highest incidence of hydroxychloroquine with or without the azithromycin antibiotic for COVID-19”.

That comes after the President Donald Trump and Fox News guests spent weeks praising hydroxychloroquine as a possible solution to the public health crisis Lora Ingram he even went to the White House to push the drug – while all health officials like Dr. Anthony Fatsi pointed out that there was insufficient evidence for its effectiveness.

Oz was among the experts who promoted the drug, although reports of hydroxychloroquine have dropped significantly in Fox News in recent days. When asked on Wednesday by Fox & Friends about his reaction to the new study, Oz noted that he focused on “older and sicker patients” before turning to other studies to defend hydroxychloroquine.

They did not receive the data at the time they were actually giving the drugs. Studies that have done so in perspective – as much as we look forward to and give as much collectible data as they do in France or randomized trials from China – have shown benefits, but only really when given earlier to patients. The fact is that we do not know. Fortunately, these medications are only prescribed, so doctors are eagerly awaiting the completion of high-quality randomized trials… Let’s take the data to know what we are dealing with.

Oz went on to say, “We’d better wait for the randomized tests that Dr. Fauci is asking for.” Otherwise, we would continue to react to studies showing opposite results… We do not have randomized data in the United States to train us well enough at this time. “

