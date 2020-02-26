“dr.-passionate-2”-cast-to-no-for-a-longer-period-go-on-reward-holiday-due-to-coronavirus-fears

The forged associates of “Dr. Intimate 2” will no for a longer period be likely on the beforehand prepared reward holiday.

Earlier in the month, it was uncovered that the cast and crew of the drama would be leaving for Saipan on February 27 for a four-day holiday vacation. It was described at the time that even though not all actors would be equipped to show up at, many were adjusting their schedules to make time for it.

On February 26, marketplace associates reported that now none of the actors will be departing for the trip due to Korea raising the COVID-19 (coronavirus illness 2019) alert to the best stage.

Only some staff members users who nevertheless would like to show up at will be leaving for the family vacation tomorrow. Concerning this, a source from the system commented, “The staff members will go diligently when having excess caution to guarantee their security.”

“Dr. Romantic 2” concluded its successful operate on February 25 and recorded a new personalized ideal in viewership scores.

