[“dr.-passionate-2”-hits-own-ideal-in-rankings-for-3rd-consecutive-episode]

SBS’s “Dr. Romantic 2” has topped its individual greatest in rankings for the 3rd consecutive episode!

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s hottest episode, aired on February 18, recorded 19.3 and 23.four p.c viewership, for a .7 level boost from its previous file. In its most-viewed moment, the drama attained 25.7 per cent viewership.

tvN’s “The Cursed” recorded 3.5 p.c viewership, for a .2 p.c lessen in ratings from the prior episode, although JTBC’s “Hello Dracula” recorded .9 p.c on day two, a .three % reduce from its Monday premiere.

Check out the most current episode of “Dr. Passionate 2” down below:

