[“dr.-passionate-2”-sets-own-scores-document-all-over-again,-new-drama-“hello-dracula”-gets-off-to-modest-start-out]

SBS’s “Dr. Intimate 2” has performed it again!

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s February 17 broadcast recorded nationwide averages of 18. and 22.7 p.c viewership and peaked at 25.five %, for but another all time significant. Its former significant position, recorded on Tuesday very last 7 days, was 21.nine p.c viewership.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Cursed,” which premiered previous Monday, observed a one.2 position enhance in viewership for an average of three.7 percent.

February 17 was also the premiere of JTBC’s “Hello Dracula,” a brief-type drama consisting of three tales. The drama stars Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Lee Ji Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Website positioning Eun Yool, and Go Na Hee. Its to start with episode recorded an average of one.2 p.c viewership.

