“dr.-passionate-2”-will-come-to-an-end-with-new-individual-best-in-scores

SBS’s “Dr. Romantic 2” has ended its operate with a different personalized most effective in ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 26 broadcast of the drama recorded nationwide averages of 21.1, 25.4, and 27.1 % viewership, recording a higher position for its fifth consecutive episode.

The earlier episode recorded a superior average of 23.7 percent.

In the meantime, tvN’s “The Cursed” recorded three.six % in rankings, for a .6 position boost from the earlier episode, while “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Great, which premiered Monday, recorded 1.6 p.c in scores, a modest decrease from its premiere.

