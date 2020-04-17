Dr. Phil McGraw walks back to contradictory remarks by a corona

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIovujfBMoQ [/ embed]

Real TV star Dr. Phil McGraw He responded Friday to a controversy over his appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle last night, during which he claimed to have reopened the country and reported death tolls from smoking and accidents.

“I mean, we don’t have to run back there and start pretending that nothing has ever happened. I don’t mean all that, “McGraw said in a live stream. “I’ve also said dozens of times that Robin and I 100 percent support the CDC’s quarantine guidelines and have followed them: sheltering at home and maintaining social distance guidelines.”

“I have said 100 percent that I support closing the country to protect what may be a small percentage of those for whom this virus is more dangerous,” he said.

McGraw then said: “Last night I said that as a society we have chosen to live with some controlled deadly dangers every day: smoking, self-harm, swimming. And yes, I know these aren’t contagious, so they’re probably bad examples. “

“I could probably use better examples of this, and by the way, I was wrong about drowning deaths. I mentioned a global number, not a US number, “he said, before advising viewers to” listen to the governors of your state, as I will do – that you abide by their rules to stay home until we are all happily united back and forth. ” with our loved ones, families, friends and colleagues and can come back to life as we knew it, but even better and stronger. “

Dr. Phil, however, stressed the short-term and long-term mental health problems that will increase rapidly with the current locking measures, noting: “I do not want to ignore the fact that if we are locked in, we must pay attention to the fact that depression enters, loneliness comes in and it starts to erode our mental and physical health. “

“And if it really turns out that we have to be locked up for a long time, we really have to raise funds to help people with that. To give them the strategies they need, the help they need, the support they need, “he said, adding,” If this creates PTSD, it could be three years from now, two years from now, a year from now. I don’t want to neglect that. “

“If I offend people’s sensibilities last night with my examples, then delete them,” he said. “And just listen to my message.”

Watch more through Dr. Phil.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]