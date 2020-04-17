Dr. Phil Panned on Twitter for Fox News Coronavirus Hit

The host of the talk and the hobbyist of infectious diseases Dr. Phil McGraw – or simply “Dr. Phil ”to most – gets a dose of bitter medicine on social media after a Fox News section full of more tuners than a Ducktales marathon.

The documentary’s appearance in The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night was a wild journey of absurdity, misinformation and simple nonsense reinforced by the fact that the subject was a deadly global pandemic.

Amid the outrageous allegations, Dr. Phil told the host Lora Ingram that “probably we should never have started” the carotene quarantine and compared the deaths from the corona with the deaths in the pool – finding several inaccurately inaccurate statistics while in it. Surprisingly, Dr. Phil claims that there are 360,000 “deaths in the pool” each year, a hundred times the number of drowning deaths of any kind.

“But we’re not closing the country for that!” cried.

The reaction was faster, worse, and largely focused on Dr.’s lack of medical credentials. Phil. His doctorate is in clinical psychology, but as many users have pointed out, he is not licensed to practice in any state.

He also says that 360,000 people die every year in swimming pools, which is not just a ridiculous mistake, but shows that the common sense of this type of brain does not work https://t.co/J3h02TC4Ru

– Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 17, 2020

I think we should call him “Mr. Friend “from now on.

– Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil voluntarily resigned from his medical leave after several attempts by Texas medical regulations. He is currently licensed to practice in zero (0) states. https://t.co/ye0GpD2Ami

– Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 17, 2020

Oz, Dr. Drew, Dr. Phil. The dunces confederation. https://t.co/OMqw8wjvT5

– Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil not only obviously doesn’t have a surname, but he doesn’t actually have a medical license. Ignore the canopies. https://t.co/GVk7sfKNaI

– Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 17, 2020

I would suggest to Dr. Friend to do what other doctors do and volunteer at overcrowded hospitals or nursing homes or offer free home visits or tele-advice to people who shouldn’t be out. But of course he is not a doctor. https://t.co/HEPT99WchL

– Bill Kristol (.BillKristol) April 17, 2020

I look forward to seeing Dr. Phil work at an ICU. https://t.co/a2wrJztQZj

– David Corn (avDavidCornDC) April 17, 2020

3,600 Americans die every year in swimming pools. not 360,000

“Dr.” Phil has a doctorate in psychology. He is not a doctor. He is not even allowed to practice psychology. https://t.co/1RvHKMcS07

– Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 17, 2020

Funny fact: Dr. Phil is not a doctor. He has a doctorate in clinical psychology, but currently does not have a license to practice psychology in any state. Therefore, not only is he not able to give medical advice, but technically he is not able to give it to his own profession. Good night! https://t.co/s8YxSqJMMdh

– Mike Drucker (ikeMikeDrucker) April 17, 2020

My God … fuck Dr. Phil https://t.co/ny1lUO7rKl

– Yashar Ali @ (@yashar) April 17, 2020

“Dr.” Phil has a degree in clinical psychology, not medicine. https://t.co/i7mRfj9qbs

– jordan (@JordanUhl) April 17, 2020

This statement by Dr. Phil is silly. None of the things he mentions are contagious.

Also, the mortality rate of cases # COVID19 is over 4% in the US. If 4% of people who went swimming normally died and 15% ended up in the hospital, I guarantee that Dr. Phil will not swim. https://t.co/UmOx7QBtkH

– Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil is a fun person. It hosts a show. Sometimes it makes sense sometimes not. We must not assume that TV hosts know more than scientists. As you would not ask the host of The Apprentice for advice on life and death. https://t.co/as2tmT7oQB

– Judd Apatow (udJuddApatow) April 17, 2020

These extremely contagious car accidents and swimming pools are difficult. https://t.co/Kg9fWyYAvR

– Jay Caruso (.JayCaruso) April 17, 2020

There’s a reason we never closed for car debris, pool deaths or the flu, but we closed for that. https://t.co/cPo1Gl0S77 pic.twitter.com/FHgSQrw2WO

– Erick Erickson (WEWErickson) April 17, 2020

I remember someone sneezing at my grandmother from four feet away and caught an almost fatal SUV collision. https://t.co/eavkOi7ilP

– Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 17, 2020

This man believes that 360,000 Americans a year – a thousand a day – drown in swimming pools. I’m surprised his head suddenly doesn’t say, “What am I doing here?” I’m not obsessed with anything “and I fall from his neck to the floor. https://t.co/oE95ABpII6

– Mark Harris (arkMarkHarrisNYC) April 17, 2020

The most essential thing Oprah could do to help now would be to publicly deny Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. https://t.co/M3ErslMNqS

– Kate Aurthur (ateKateAurthur) April 17, 2020

It would be a gift to the world and would probably save many lives if Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz never made another TV appearance for the rest of eternity.

– adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) 17 April 2020

Friendly reminder that “Dr. Phil is not a doctor. He is called a doctor because he has a doctorate. in psychology. It is irresponsible to put someone on TV, to present them as a “Doctor”, let them talk about public health and not make it clear that they are not M.D. https://t.co/7qXBTvHXLM

– Michael David Smith (icMichaelDavSmith) April 17, 2020

Mr. Phil is not a doctor

– Dr. Dave (@davejorgenson) April 17, 2020

That’s a little behind

thought. I was not in the car, I don’t smoke and I can’t swim. BUT I shook the driver’s hand or I was in a smoky subway or I hugged the swimmer in the pool. Their fate may have been sealed, but so was mine when one of them gave me the virus. https://t.co/3JHS2HtVB6

– Michael Steele (.MichaelSteele) April 17, 2020

Dr. Drew: “We’re not going to get nearly 20,000 deaths!”

Dr. Oz: “Keep the weight loss extract with green beans… What’s the big deal if only 2-3% of people die ???”

Dr. Phil: “Keep my book with the best selling psychology psychology with popular but absurd phrases…” https://t.co/7aMA4z1lLb

– W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 17, 2020

Those who discover Dr. Phil are a hack – welcome to the party! We have snacks.

– Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil is sitting in his mansion talking to millionaire Laura Igram about the need to sacrifice Americans so they can earn more. But he doesn’t even take a minute to praise the Americans who are still at the forefront of working to help us as truck drivers !! https://t.co/ABjIrdWigE

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (eDeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

Dr. Oz says let the children die. Dr. Phil says he’s open because we’re not closing for car deaths. What would Dr. Smith from Lost in Space suggest? He will be in @seanhannity tomorrow night with Judge Judy.

– Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 17, 2020

Look this. Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz are both human rubbish. https://t.co/2dyibcpfoO

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 17, 2020

Dr. Oz: Sending children back to school can only cause a 2-3% increase in mortality from COVID! This is an appetizer.

Dr. Phil: Keep my beer… https://t.co/GQnbwvmMKz

– Jennifer Gunter (.DrJenGunter) April 17, 2020

This was the best tweet we could find for Phil, which contained at least one constructive sentence:

Well, Dr. Phil needs to work on the lighting status of pic.twitter.com/MDZd1SUc8N

– Kathryn Watson (@ kathrynw5) April 17, 2020

In a time of crisis, it’s nice to be able to bring people together even if it’s just to embarrass Dr. Phil.

See the section that all started above, via Fox News

