Dr. Phil’s bizarre interview in support of the opening of the economy

In a strange, awful interview with Fox News Lora Ingram, psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw He called for a speedy resumption of the economy and tried to justify the end of corona mitigation measures by reporting annual deaths from road accidents and deaths in the pool.

Ingraham is vocally fighting to reopen the economy, and McGraw reacted the same argument Thursday night, taking on the role usually held by Dr. Speech Physician. Mehmet Oz, who was particularly absent. Oz had just apologized a few hours earlier for his misleading statements about the risk of reopening schools during his appearance in Hannity the day before.

McGraw’s focus during his appearance was the long-term health risks of extreme isolation, an issue he claimed was “never discussed” during public epidemiological assessments of the threat of corona.

“It simply came to our notice then. I can’t show you a depression x-ray. I can’t show you an anxiety x-ray, “McGraw said. “But the fact is that the more this lock happens, the more vulnerable people get and it’s like there’s a tipping point. There’s a point where people start having a lot of lock problems that will really create more damage and actually more death over time than the actual virus itself. “

But when McGraw turned around to cite statistics supporting his argument, the two violated the data and made strange connections between established public health risks and an extremely contagious virus that has become the country’s number one killer in three years. months.

“Two hundred and fifty people die each year from poverty,” says McGraw, an absurdly low number that is 1,000 times lower than in a 2011 study that reached 300,000. “The poverty line is so high that more and more people will fall under it because the economy is collapsing around us.”

“And they do it because people are dying of corona. I understand that, “McGraw said, pointing to a key point that undermines his own argument. He then tried a different tack, again offering misleading information.

“The fact is that we have people dying, 45,000 people die every year in car accidents,” McGraw said, although the latest CDC data on deaths from motor vehicles put the number at 38,659, an annual death toll from the corona. easily surpassed as it has been in the U.S. population only since January. He then cited the absurdly large number of 360,000 for annual “pool deaths” in the country. In fact, McGraw’s number is about 100 times higher than the nation’s actual unintentional drowning deaths, which do not include all pools.

“But we’re not closing the country for that!” McGraw exclaimed after this multitude of inaccurate data and faulty reasoning. “However, we are doing this and the impact will last for years because people’s lives are being ruined.”

I come from a family that owned a small business, a car wash. And I always am – my heart is always with people who, honestly, are screwed, “Ingraham said.” I hate that word, screwed up, in situations like this, but the restaurants, their employees are their family. That’s it their family. They have the same employees for 30 years. And they’re big men with tears and they’re like – I can’t believe it – and they’re big. And I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen it before. “

Following Ingraham’s strong emphasis on the fate of business owners during the deadly pandemic, McGraw noted that some restaurant owners even had to discard their products due to the rapid onset of the epidemic.

“It simply came to our notice then. Some of them had received huge orders for vulnerable foods. They didn’t even have time to give it away, “he said, noting that restaurant workers and food suppliers are often at increased risk of developing coronavirus. “They have these people who have worked for them for 20 or 30 years. And they can’t keep them. And they can’t make food in many of these restaurants, they’re not meant for that. So people are right at home and, of course, it’s a perfect storm, Laura, because here you have people who are isolated. This creates problems. Loneliness creates real problems. “

“So we believe in protecting people’s lives by keeping them locked up. You keep them locked up for a long time, there is a paradoxical result “, McGraw concluded, before proposing that the option not to follow the quarantine or shelter instructions could be a safer decision for public health. “You’re actually destroying more lives than you are, letting them out and protect themselves and choose their lives to fight for what they believe.”

“I couldn’t agree more,” Ingraham said. “I have – I mean, I didn’t sleep during this event because I’m so worried about our country.”

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

