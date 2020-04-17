Dr. Reddy’s Remdesivir Amid Coronavirus Laboratory Antiviral Laboratory does not say MD

Earlier in a government briefing, the Indian Medical Research Council said there were initial reports of Covid-19 patients indicating that they had improved during treatment with Remdesivir.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 4:05 PM IST

New Delhi: The CEO of G V Prasad told CNBC TV18 that Dr. Reddy’s lab does not produce a prescription for the antiviral drug Remdesivir because it is a permitted drug.

He also said that the company was not in talks with Remdesivir, the maker of Gilead Science.

Prasad said Dr. Reddy produces the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for the United States, and their facilities in the United States were fully operational.

We have not started producing hydroxychloroquine in India, but we are producing it in the United States. There is a shortage of raw materials for making HCQ, but there is no shortage of this drug in India. Prasad told CNBC TV18.

“HCQ production should not be a problem because many Indian companies provide the required APIs,” Prasad said. “All of our production sites in India are now operating at sustainable levels.”

GV Prasad said Dr. Reddy’s lab had not yet done anything specific to treat the new coronavirus.

Remdesivir was developed by Biotech Gilead Science and used for Ebola patients in limited trials in Africa.

ICMR scientists said that patients did not need support for ventilation during testing after Remdesivir treatment. However, the ICMR is awaiting developments in the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Court.

Remdesivir has previously been tested in animal studies for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Both infectious diseases are caused by coronaviruses.