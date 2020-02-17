[“dr.-romantic-2”-forged-displays-heat-friendship-by-superb-teamwork-in-behind-the-scenes-images]

The forged of “Dr. Romantic 2” is all smiles in the latest established of at the rear of-the-scenes pics!

With only four episodes left, the drama dropped shots of the actors sharing bright smiles that confirm their teamwork. Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Jin Kyung, Im Received Hee, Byun Woo Min, Kim Min Jae, Shin Dong Wook, and So Ju Yeon are filming with thought and encouragement for each other. Even although they have been engaged in creating heated performances, the environment of the established is welcoming with pleasurable jokes and laughter.

Han Suk Kyu, who performs Kim Sa Bu, makes both the cast and crew burst into laughter with his witty strains and unforeseen unexpected ad-libs. He also will make his junior actors sense at relieve with his comforting actions and a variety of jokes.

Lee Sung Kyung brightens up the established with her cheerful smiles. She couldn’t quit laughing though filming the scene the place Ahn Hyo Seop sews her hurt neck. Ahn Hyo Seop by no means loses his smile both, and he burns with enthusiasm for performing, but he also explodes with loud laughter at unpredicted times, like throughout a comical scene with Han Suk Kyu and Shin Dong Wook and the scene the place So Ju Yeon eats rooster.

Jin Kyung, Im Received Hee, and Byun Woo Min add laughter to the set with their warm smiles and comical acting. Jin Kyung cannot hold her laughter as she acts out her role as the impressive head nurse when Im Won Hee and Byun Woo Min raise the energy on established with their witty advert-libs. Shin Dong Wook tends to make the crew roar with laughter with his exclusive design and style of speaking, and Kim Min Jae and So Ju Yeon showcase their excellent teamwork with their friendly personalities.

The drama’s output organization, Samhwa Networks, commented, “The ‘romantic teamwork’ is just the strongest between all actors who are executing their greatest with ‘romantic mentor’ Han Suk Kyu as the centre. The set is often filled with laughter, and everybody is experiencing filming. With only 4 episodes remaining, we inquire for your awareness until the conclusion of ‘Dr. Passionate two.’”

“Dr. Romantic 2” airs each and every Monday and Tuesday at nine: 40 p.m. KST.

Source (one)