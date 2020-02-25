“dr.-romantic-2”-hits-ratings-superior-for-4th-consecutive-episode,-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-weather-conditions-is-nice”-premieres-to-modest-scores

SBS’s “Dr. Passionate 2” has recorded a own most effective in ratings for the fourth episode in a row!

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 24 broadcast of the drama recorded nationwide averages of 19.four and 23.seven percent viewership, with a peak at 25.7 % in its most-viewed moment. The former episode recorded a high average of 23.4 p.c.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Temperature Is Wonderful,” starring Web optimization Kang Joon and Park Min Younger, premiered Monday to scores of one.nine per cent, a reduce from the finale of its predecessor, “War of Prosecutors,” which concluded with 4.two p.c final 7 days.

“I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions Is Nice” is about a woman named Mok Hae Gained (Park Min Younger) who, following finding unwell of city daily life, returns to her modest countryside village, where by she reunites with Im Eun Seob (Search engine optimization Kang Joon), the owner of an unbiased bookstore.

tvN’s “The Cursed” recorded 3. % in viewership rankings.

