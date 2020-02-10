“Dr. Romantique 2” presents intense situations in the next episode

New still images were revealed before the next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2. ”

In the new footage, Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) runs to the emergency room with an unconscious Doctor Kim (Han Suk Kyu) on his back. Bae Moon Jung (Shin Dong Wook) and Jang Ki Tae (Im Won Hee) seem worried as they run alongside him, and Oh Myung Shim (Jin Kyung) seems to be in shock.

This particular scene was filmed on the set of Yongin in January. The scene required a lot of teamwork on the part of the actors, and they prepared themselves well by checking and practicing the timing of their actions several times. Han Suk Kyu also showed continued encouragement for Ahn Hyo Seop who had to run while carrying him on his back.

Another set of images shows a tense encounter between Jang Ki Tae and Oh Myung Shim, a divorced couple, as they leave work for the day. Jang Ki Tae speaks with facial expressions and dramatic gestures, while Oh Myung Shim looks at him with a more difficult expression to read.

The production company commented, “Jin Kyung and Im Won Hee are high quality actors who do not miss every little detail and perfectly depict each scene through their lines and gestures”, and asked viewers to anticipate how their relationship will progress in future episodes. .

Episode 11 of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on February 10 at 9:40 pm. KST.

Watch the previous episode below:

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?