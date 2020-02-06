Dr. Wan Azizah is courtesy of the Tajik Foreign Minister Malaysia

During the meeting, Dr. Wan Azizah and Sirojiddin issues related to education, tourism, agriculture, energy, halal food, and business and commerce. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, January 30 / PRNewswire / – Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Today Appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail invited here to talk about bilateral relations.

During a one-hour meeting at the Ministry of Women’s, Family and Community Development, Dr. Wan Azizah and Sirojiddin also deal with issues related to education, tourism, agriculture, energy, halal food, and business and commerce.

It also discussed proposals for Malaysian visa waivers to Tajikistan, the establishment of an intergovernmental economic cooperation commission for Malaysia and Tajikistan, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism and the empowerment of women.

Sirojuddin also presented invitation letters from Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to Yang di-Pertuan, Agong al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to the country with Dr. Wan Azizah to visit.

Sirojiddin is on Wednesday for a four-day official visit to Malaysia. This is his first official visit to Malaysia since taking office in 2013.

Malaysia and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and launched the first official bilateral consultations in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in September last year. – Bernama