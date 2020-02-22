[draft-analysts-present-attainable-landing-spots-for-tennessee’s-darrell-taylor,-jauan-jennings]

The Pittsburgh Steelers never have a decide in the NFL Draft right until the 49th general variety, which will come in the 2nd round.

NFL Community draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wouldn’t be astonished to see the Steelers use that pick on Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor, a pass rusher who can perform as a stand-up linebacker or as a lineman with his hand in the turf.

“Really, seriously dynamic (and) explosive,” Jeremiah reported of Taylor during a conference connect with Friday whilst discussing options for the Steelers’ second-round select. “He is obtained a stutter bull shift. He can really knock you back again. Has a actually substantial ceiling. But accidents, I consider, will knock him down a peg. So he could be in the combine there.”

Jeremiah mentioned Florida’s Jonathan Greenard and Boise State’s Curtis Weaver are also pass rushers who could attractiveness to the Steelers in the second round.

Taylor discovered right after his senior time concluded that he performed all 13 games with a tension fracture in his shin right before undergoing medical procedures in January.

Even with the injuries, Taylor completed with 46 tackles and a crew-high eight.5 sacks. He tallied 19.five sacks for his vocation.

Taylor is a single of Tennessee’s best NFL prospective clients. The Vols should have a number of players chosen in the draft, which is April 23-25 in Las Vegas. UT did not have any draft selections last year.

Tennessee will ship five gamers to the NFL scouting merge. Joining Taylor will be linebacker Daniel Bituli, wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings and limited conclusion Dominick Wooden-Anderson.

The combine will consider place Monday by means of March 1 in Indianapolis.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter unveiled a 3-spherical mock draft on Friday that featured a pair of Vols in the 3rd round. He had Jennings heading 75th overall to the Indianapolis Colts and Taylor going 5 picks afterwards, at No. 80, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jennings enhanced his draft inventory by catching 59 passes for 969 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. He also garnered attention all through past month’s Senior Bowl in Cell, Alabama, where by he caught a touchdown pass from Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

