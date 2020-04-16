Draft pro Daniel Jeremiah likes Patriots getting Iowa DE AJ Epenesa

Bill Belichick is 1 of the most effective poker players in the recreation, when it comes to bluffing, and hiding his draft intentions.

Even the gurus have a difficult time figuring out what the Patriots mentor is going to do, what holes he may fill. This calendar year, Belichick has a dozen picks to maneuver.

Anything may make total sense for a specified choose, but then Belichick heads in an additional direction.

To that conclude, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah chuckled Thursday during a meeting simply call when requested if he felt assured about predicting something with respect to the Patriots.

“I would say no. They are often tough to get a read through on,” Jeremiah said. “I would just say, the 1 point I would be self-assured in, is that they have a bunch of more picks in the 3rd, and fifth and sixth rounds . . . I would be extremely self-confident they will spin off some of this excessive for picks future calendar year, mainly because they feel to do that on a 12 months-to-calendar year basis. But in conditions of what route they’ll go with players, to say they hold things shut to the vest would be an understatement.”

Still, Jeremiah sounded fairly self-confident with his preference for the Patriots at No. 23 in the 1st spherical. He likes Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa.

In Jeremiah’s view, matching require, together with playing for Belichick pal Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, provides Epenesa a leg up.

“This guy was intended to be a Patriot,” Jeremiah reported. “It just makes too a lot sense.”

Jeremiah pointed back again to when he was with the Ravens, and a single of the scouts delivered him a cheat sheet of what Belichick values at each posture. It was from 1991, but nonetheless applies now.

“When it talked about edge rushers, his desire was for size over pace out there, and fellas who could hold the place of assault in the operate match, and collapse the pocket, you’re electrical power gamers,” he mentioned. “And that to me, if you’re drawing up a description of AJ Epenesa, that is basically what they have been seeking for.”

Epenesa is 6-foot-5, 275-pound defender who can participate in in any plan. He can play on the outdoors, and also be kicked within on passing downs, a lot like how previous Patriot Trey Flowers was utilized.