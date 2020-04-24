DraftKings to Go Public Friday – Market capitalization saw $ 3.3 billion

Fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings said it was combining with the special purpose acquisition company Diamond Eagle Acquisitions and SBTech to go public and start trading on Friday.

The Boston-based company will trade under the DKNG symbol with an expected market capitalization of $ 3.3 billion.

“I can’t wait to significantly develop our goals of continuing our launch state by state and creating the most fun and engaging customer experiences for sports fans around the world,” said Jason Robins, CEO by DraftKings.

The combined companies will continue to be led by Robins and will maintain the DraftKings management team.

The timing of the move is curious as the lack of live sporting events globally due to the coronavirus pandemic makes it almost impossible to bet on sporting events.

But the sports world got a breath of fresh air on Thursday evening during the live broadcast of the draft of the NFL 2020 rookie.

Last night’s event saw the participation of 32 of the country’s best amateur footballers in the league.

Many sports books across the country have finally been able to take action on the event, the first major sporting event in the country since the National Basketball Association decided to end its season weeks ago.

The draft still has six more rounds for the next two days.

DraftKings holds about 30% of the daily fantasy sports market. The company has expanded its gambling operations with mobile and online sports betting options offered in Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as outlets in Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York.

