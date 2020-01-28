Drag Queens to make a commercial debut during Super Bowl LIV

For the first time, the queens will appear in a Super Bowl ad during the game this Sunday.

RuPaul’s Drap Race contestants Kim Chi and Miz Cracker are racing an ad for the Sabra hummus brand. Sabra released a 15-second ad last week. The teaser, called “Hair Helmet”, shows Miz Cracker trying to put a football helmet on her huge wig while Kim Chi watches his fight. Miz Cracker goes on to say, “I hope this doesn’t give me a hair helmet.”

Along with foreign RPDR, the ad also includes Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, as well as rapper T-Pain. Sabra also posted promotional ads for the ad, which are available on Sabra’s official YouTube page.

Sabra’s chief marketing officer, Jason Levine, said the ad has something for everyone.

“We bring a different group of celebrities to the table and prove just how incredibly versatile, relevant and proportional hummus is today. We think we have something for everyone.”

Super Bowl LIV and the LGBTQ community

The importance of advertising is greater than many might think. Being part of the LGBTQ community that has been presented to millions of spectators is huge, especially with a traditional masculine sport like football. However, as AdAge said, many of this year’s Super Bowl ads focus on diversity.

Bob Witeck, a marketing strategist specializing in reaching out to the LGBTQ audience, spoke to NBC News about the importance of Sabra’s advertising, calling it “revolutionary”.

“For innocent audiences, [drag] is an art form and a ‘foreign’ language. Reaching the Super Bowl means bringing our language to every home of the nation and millions around the world.”

Sabra advertising is not the only representation of the LGBTQ community during this year’s Super Bowl. Katie Sowers, assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, made history as the league’s first female and openly gay coach to watch the championship match.

Short history of transportation

Maybe you clicked on this article and I didn’t know anything about drag, and that’s OK! I’ll give you a quick description of what drag is.

Drag began mainly as a form of art observed in a theater or underground environment. Dating back to the 17th century, only men were allowed to play in theatrical productions, so they had to act in both male and female roles. The term “drag” is said to have arisen because of male performers discussing how their clothes would “pull” across the floor.

RuPaul Charles, known as the most famous skating queen of all time, helped to get to know and become familiar with the world of attraction. Since the premiere of its real-life television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, the attraction has evolved into the art and entertainment form it is today, enabling many to showcase their talents and truly be themselves. From RPDR to drag queen bidding on RuPaul’s DragCon, the world of attraction continues to be absolutely amazing.

To view the historic commercial with Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, be sure to watch Super Bowl LIV this Sunday at 6:30 pm on FOX.