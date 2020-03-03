[DRAGONFORCE’s GEE ANZALONE To Overlook U.S. Tour AQUILES PRIESTER To Action In]

Drummer Gee Anzalone will be forced to miss DRAGONFORCE‘s future U.S. tour thanks to health challenges and will be quickly changed by Aquiles Priester (ANGRA, TONY MACALPINE, W.A.S.P.).

Anzalone‘s absence from the trek was declared before today by using DRAGONFORCE‘s social media.

The band wrote: “DRAGONFORCE are unhappy to announce that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be executing on the impending US tour. Gee has been hospitalised for Myocarditis, an irritation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester will execute on the impending DRAGONFORCE US Tour though Gee recovers.”

Guitarist Herman Li said in a assertion: “We will pass up our brother Gee on the forthcoming U.S. tour, but overall health is most important. We would like Gee a fast recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our close friend Aquiles for stepping up and supporting us out on shorter discover.”

DRAGONFORCE‘s U.S. headlining tour will commence on March 5 in Phoenix, Arizona and close on March 21 in Brooklyn, New York. Assist on the trek will arrive from UNLEASH THE ARCHERS and VISIONS OF ATLANTIS.

DRAGONFORCE‘s new European tour marked the band’s very first with new bassist and backing vocalist Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR), who joined DRAGONFORCE in January.

Last August, DRAGONFORCE parted strategies with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. Participating in bass for the group at some its reveals late previous yr was Damien Rainaud, who created DRAGONFORCE‘s eighth entire-size album, “Extraordinary Energy Steel”.

“Intense Ability Steel” arrived out in September. Li mentioned about the exertion: “This album all over again combines the ideal of DRAGONFORCE in an even even bigger, additional epic way than we have ever accomplished just before.”