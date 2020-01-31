Drainage improvements are ongoing at the Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – The season of the LSU is over, but the work at the Tiger Stadium is not yet complete. The crews tore open the lawn and other layers below to improve the drainage system.

“It’s like your tires are getting worse in your car,” said Emmett David, LSU Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Project Development. “The more you walk, the more you work, the more you drive on it, the more you cut the grass, it just thickens.”

Although the Death Valley lawn is renewed every few years, the field has not looked that way since 1992.

“We’re pretty much down or going down, about 18 to 20 inches,” said David. “Underground drainage and subsequent replacement of a 4-inch gravel filling and a 12-inch capillary barrier.”

These drainage improvements help the stadium ground crew control where the water flows in heavy rain. On wet game days, players and coaches will experience enormous improvements under the new system.

“If it rains four inches on the day of a game, we think it has enough capacity to hold on to the grass and get out of the system,” said David. “Now you are not standing in the water. It is not a safety risk. This gives us the opportunity to catch the water, to bring it down and to bring it out.”

The nearly $ 3 million project has been underway for three to four years. Immediately after the last home game of the LSU this season, work finally started.

“We were asked to start the morning after our last home game against Texas A&M,” said David. “So we entered the field on December 1st. We had all of our materials on board and on site, and the contractors started working that morning.”

Since everything is already torn, the crews are in the “reset” phase. Officials say they have completed about 35% of the project, but it will take every possible day to make sure the field is tiptoe in shape at the start of the season.

“This game, this ball will kick off in September,” said David. “We’ll be ready.”

The lawn is expected to be laid in early May and the entire project is expected to be completed in August.