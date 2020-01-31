Drake and Future Drop surprise new track ‘Desires’

Drake and Future surprised fans by teaming up on the new track “Desires”, which marks their second collaboration of the year.

The new track, which landed on Soundcloud this morning (January 31), will be released weeks after the two teamed up on “Life Is Good”. Drake made fans aware of the song by posting a link on his Instagram.

‘Desires’ is significantly more fluid than ‘Life Is Good’ and only takes about four minutes.

Last month, Drake began speculating that he would work with Future by releasing a photo from his recording studio.

The picture that Future also shared on his Instagram shows a laptop with the final title of a video clip: “Life Is Good Future + Drake”.

While resuming Drake and Future’s fruitful partnership is undoubtedly a good thing, fans of the couple shouldn’t be too excited about the prospect of a sequel to ‘What a Time to’ Be Alive is coming up soon, especially as Future confirmed this week, that Drake’s guest contribution to ‘Life Is Good’ is exactly that – a one-time guest contribution.

“The excruciating feeling that something is missing on“ Life Is Good ”could be forgiven if we knew that this was the first portion of another full-length project. Then life would be really good. “