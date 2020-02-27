[drake-confirms-netflix’s-top-boy-is-formally-coming-again-for-year-two:-“we-baaaaaaaack”]

OVO Sound manager Drake understands streaming greatness is coming back again. The hip-hop star has confirmed recent excitement and buzz about his well-liked Netflix “Top Boy” series returning for a next season.

Significant Info: On Wednesday, the six God strike up his social media webpages to deliver the substantial information.

Substantial-Important Facts: The collection is envisioned to resume filming its newest year in the coming weeks.

Hold out, There is More: In September 2019, Drake shared a effectively-groomed pic of himself and plugged his “Top Boy” sequence.

Before You Go: A number of yrs in the past, Drake dished on his choice to assist deliver “Top Boy” back to Television set and to get personally included.