[drake-confirms-netflix’s-top-boy-is-formally-coming-again-for-year-two:-“we-baaaaaaaack”]

OVO Sound manager Drake understands streaming greatness is coming back again. The hip-hop star has confirmed recent excitement and buzz about his well-liked Netflix “Top Boy” series returning for a next season.
Significant Info: On Wednesday, the six God strike up his social media webpages to deliver the substantial information.
Substantial-Important Facts: The collection is envisioned to resume filming its newest year in the coming weeks.
Hold out, There is More: In September 2019, Drake shared a effectively-groomed pic of himself and plugged his “Top Boy” sequence.
Before You Go: A number of yrs in the past, Drake dished on his choice to assist deliver “Top Boy” back to Television set and to get personally included.
Drake told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he was captured by the depiction of London in the collection. “And that human aspect drew me in,” he included. “I started off just looking them up. Like, who are these folks? Are these actors I really should know? Are they just well known about there? I keep in mind I hit Potential, and I was just like, ‘This exhibit is unbelievable.’” Partnering with Netflix, Drake brought with each other the unique crafting and directing team to produce a observe-up. The series is created by Ronan Bennett along with Daniel West, with director Yann Demange also returning alongside with producers Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind. (Radio Moments)