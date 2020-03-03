[drake-goes-way-again-in-time-w/-uncommon-ymcmb-times-pic]

As noticed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

OVO Sound manager Drake can not forget his roots. The hip-hop veteran has shared a super throwback pic from his early Youthful Income days.

On Tuesday, Drizzy unearthed a classic shot. In the Instagram write-up, he’s donning a YMCMB shirt presumably from 2011-2012.

“They make it so tricky to be pleasant when I know aspect of it is envy.”

A handful of evenings back, the Toronto native shared some big New York moments. Drake introduced a slew of pics with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background.

Past weekend, Drake arrived by way of with new songs. Drizzy introduced his “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” movies to the masses.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0jz0GAFNNIo?feature=oembed" title="Drake - When To Say When & Chicago Freestyle" width="1200"></noscript>

The Toronto Raptors global ambassador promoted both records on the net. He applied his Instagram web site to plug the ought to-hear tunes.