Drake Home Tour

When Drake released the music video for his new song “Toosie Sliding” on Friday, he came up with a performance of both the dance he was named for and what he didn’t let on. He was housed in a place like the others, so the Toronto mansion where he lived was on film. Now, on Wednesday, in the magazine’s address: Architectural Digest (which, like Vanity Fair, is published by Condé Nast) called it “like Drake Manor” and showed off its technicians. architectural and interior. Ferris RafauliIt operates across 50,000 square feet.

This image provides a detailed view of the building’s line and smart lines. It will feel like a baby just because it is new, and because it is empty of time (and of photography), or because it is more like a Drake Museum . While it is true, as AD points out, that there are no Scarface reports, there are Grammys, sportswear, and sneakers in many cases and forms; October’s Royal Ballet; big music design with the help of Takashi Murakami; The Birkin bag that he said he saves for his future wife.

The ambiguity of the mission, if not particularly comfortable, has suited Drake. He told the AD that the master bedroom was his favorite place in the house: “The bedroom is where I dream of leaving the world at night and where I open my eyes to capture the sun.”

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Why Meghan and Harry’s Moving to California Looks Now.

– How Kinfolk Magazine Defined Millennial Aesthetic… and Unraveled Behind Scenes

– Surprisingly – And Not Terrible About Content – History of Purell

– 31 Best Readers, Selected by the Clerk of Justice

– How Bob Dylan’s New JFK Music Guide 2020

– The Coronavirus Pandemic can change the restaurant as we know it, forever

– From The List: How Bob Guccione Turned Porn, Muckraking Journalism, and Tabloid News Into the Greatest Story

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

. (tagsPage) Drake