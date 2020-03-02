[Drake Is So Brooklyn – Actually – In New York Photos]

OVO Sound manager Drake appears to be like he’s paying his days in the Major Apple. The 6 God went on-line this week with pictures of himself turning up in New York Metropolis.

Past evening, the Toronto indigenous shared some massive metropolis times. Drake shared a slew of pics with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background.

This previous weekend, Drake came by means of with new music. Drizzy released his “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” films to the masses.

The Toronto Raptors global ambassador promoted both equally documents online. He used his Instagram webpage to plug the will have to-hear tunes.

Ultimately, the 6 God has ongoing to confirm it is always further than rap. He recently promoted his upcoming “Top Boy” Netflix series’ return.