[Drake Is So Brooklyn – Actually – In New York Photos]

OVO Sound manager Drake appears to be like he’s paying his days in the Major Apple. The 6 God went on-line this week with pictures of himself turning up in New York Metropolis.
Major Info
Past evening, the Toronto indigenous shared some massive metropolis times. Drake shared a slew of pics with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background.
Superior-Important Information
This previous weekend, Drake came by means of with new music. Drizzy released his “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” films to the masses.
Wait, There’s Far more
The Toronto Raptors global ambassador promoted both equally documents online. He used his Instagram webpage to plug the will have to-hear tunes.
Just before You Go
Ultimately, the 6 God has ongoing to confirm it is always further than rap. He recently promoted his upcoming “Top Boy” Netflix series’ return.