Drake Low-Key discovers at New York Fashion Week with potential New Boo Dutch model Imaan Hammam

OVO Sound Chef drake can’t take a break anymore. The 6 God is currently bound to the 23-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam after cameras had spotted him several times about the stunning beauty.

Big facts: In the past few hours, footage and images of the possible overnight couple that have come together at an event of the New York Fashion Week have appeared.

Important details: Hammam is reported to have put the event together to showcase their new clothing launch.

drake poses for a photo with supermodel Imaan Hammam at a dinner for luxury lifestyle clothing brand frame while New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 7th) in Chinese tuxedo in New York City. The event was celebrated ImaanNew capsule collection Imaan x Frame. The collection is called a “wearable statement, inspired by” ImaanIn search of freedom, diversity and empowerment of the youth. “(Just Jared)

Wait, there’s more: According to reports, Drake couldn’t avoid blinking earlier this week after discovering he was said to have left the model’s New York apartment.

Photos show 33-year-old Toronto MC leaving the 23-year-old model’s New York apartment with two suitcases shortly after she left the complex herself on Wednesday afternoon. Next Friday night, the rapper “Life is Good” and the runway diva visited their NYFW event together to celebrate their new collaboration with the luxury lifestyle brand Frame. Drake was seen grabbed at her waist several times as the press and attendees took photos and recorded the evening. (Page Six)

Before you go: Some reports assume that people saw Drake and Imaan kissing at another event.

After attending the Nike fashion show the night before, they are said to have kissed in the fleur room in the early morning before heading back to Hammam’s apartment. (Daily mail)