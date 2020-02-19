[Drake, Nicki Minaj + Lil Wayne Are The Major Rappers On The Incredibly hot one hundred Chart – At any time]

Younger Money’s Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are out in this article proving figures don’t lie. The rap trio reportedly have the most charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – ever.

Major Specifics: In accordance to experiences, Drizzy, Nicki and Wayne are the largest rap stars in the sport with the stats to again them up.

Substantial-Important Facts: On Tuesday, Nicki strike up Twitter to geek out above her new “Yikes” single earning her the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Digital Music Gross sales chart with a solo anthem.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R_RJPTR5wIU?feature=oembed" title="Nicki Minaj - Yikes (Lyric Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There’s Extra: On Monday, Nicki strike up Instagram with a have to-see clip of herself on a mattress twerking.

In advance of You Go: Last Friday, Onika went on the net with a slideshow of boo’d up times together with her hubby Kenny Petty and promised a lot more to come.