Drake plans to extend the series against Indiana St.

Drake (15-6, 5-3) vs Indiana State (11-8, 4-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Drake is aiming for the sixth consecutive win in the head-to-head series against Indiana State. Drake has won an average of 8 points in the last five wins against the Sycamores. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on February 11, 2017, an 84-60 win.

STEP ON: Tyreke Key collected an average of 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds to show the way to the Sycamores. Jordan Barnes is also a leader with 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs were led by Roman Penn, who scored an average of 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores gave only 64 points per game in eight conference games, an improvement over the 72.7 points per game they had allowed for non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Penn has scored or supported 49 percent of all Drake Field Goals in their last three games. Penn has 12 field goals and 22 assists in these games.

WHEN TO WIN: The Sycamores are 5-0 if they have at least 11 offensive rebounds and 6: 8 if they miss this mark. The Bulldogs are 10-0 if they score at least 73 points and 5: 6 if they score less than 73 points.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won their last eight home games, missing 56.8 points and averaging 69.4 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Indiana State had only 17.9 percent of its property sales this season. This is the best rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have flipped the ball only 11.9 times per game this season.

